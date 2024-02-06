TD Securities Cuts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$37.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.25.

Empire Stock Down 0.6 %

Empire Announces Dividend

Empire stock opened at C$33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. Empire has a 12 month low of C$33.22 and a 12 month high of C$40.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Linton acquired 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,126.25. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

