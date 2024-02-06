TD Securities Raises Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $54.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OTEX. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Open Text has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Open Text by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Open Text by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

