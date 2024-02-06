TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.36. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,873,731,000 after purchasing an additional 376,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $757,938,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

