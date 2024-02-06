Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4,247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,918,000 after buying an additional 138,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,602,000 after buying an additional 127,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZO traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,812.62. 56,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,296. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,849.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,652.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,578.94.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

