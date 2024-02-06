Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,199,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $193.56. The company had a trading volume of 494,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,331. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.29. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

