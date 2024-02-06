Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,306,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,699,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,634. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

