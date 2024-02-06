Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 15.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Humana by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Humana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,710,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.49. The company had a trading volume of 846,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $444.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.94. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.85.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

