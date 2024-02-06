Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onsemi Stock Performance

ON traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,196,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,852,647. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Onsemi from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Onsemi

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

