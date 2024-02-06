Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Garmin accounts for about 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Garmin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Garmin by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Garmin by 378.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GRMN traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,450. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $93.22 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.71 and a 200-day moving average of $113.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

