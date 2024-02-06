Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.49. 530,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $447.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.47. The firm has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

