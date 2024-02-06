Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 478 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Pathward Financial worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.04. 49,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.28%.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

