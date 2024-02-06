Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 513 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNET. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.01. The stock had a trading volume of 32,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.11. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 334 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $35,407.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,096,225.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $35,407.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,096,225.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,226 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $132,015.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,429 shares of company stock worth $1,996,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

