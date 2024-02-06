Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in BOX by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.53. 347,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,937. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.36, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.84. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,421,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,414,596.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,435 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

