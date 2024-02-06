Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $599,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Logitech International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 461,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 28,974 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 26.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.94. 160,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,708. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average of $79.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

