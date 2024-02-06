Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $3,907,555.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.9 %

Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.91. 752,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

