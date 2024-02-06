Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.70

Shares of Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 2989287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

Technology Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Technology Minerals

Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

