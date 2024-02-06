Tectum Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $205.74 Million (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Tectum token can now be purchased for $28.40 or 0.00066421 BTC on major exchanges. Tectum has a total market cap of $205.74 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tectum has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Tectum Profile

Tectum launched on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,245,356 tokens. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 4,981,934.07815669 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 27.39230606 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $4,054,756.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tectum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tectum using one of the exchanges listed above.

