Tectum (TET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $202.74 Million

Tectum (TET) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Tectum has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Tectum token can currently be purchased for approximately $27.98 or 0.00064785 BTC on popular exchanges. Tectum has a market cap of $202.74 million and $2.92 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tectum Profile

Tectum was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,245,356 tokens. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 4,981,934.07815669 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 27.39230606 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $4,054,756.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

