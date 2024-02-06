Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TDY. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $515.67.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $430.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,277 shares of company stock valued at $31,130,219 over the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,440,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after acquiring an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $792,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $698,325,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

