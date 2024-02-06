Telsey Advisory Group Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $930.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $850.00 to $930.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DECK. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $865.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $705.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $837.33.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $850.63 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $903.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $713.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.