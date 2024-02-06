Terra Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $411.65 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001462 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $411.65 million and approximately $24.20 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001369 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000796 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 651,795,545 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.