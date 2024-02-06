Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Territorial Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.31 million. Research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 19,466.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42,980.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBNK. TheStreet raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

