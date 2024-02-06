Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Raised by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.2% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $183.37. The company had a trading volume of 63,593,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,626,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.