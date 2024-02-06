Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,091,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,408,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $582.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.