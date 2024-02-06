The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Plans GBX 3.45 Dividend

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Alumasc Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ALU stock opened at GBX 177.55 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £64.15 million, a P/E ratio of 795.65 and a beta of 0.73. The Alumasc Group has a 52 week low of GBX 132 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 186 ($2.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 172.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 161.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Simon Dray purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £53,400 ($66,942.46). Corporate insiders own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About The Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

