The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Raised to $130.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $117.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average is $102.94. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $122.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 117.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

