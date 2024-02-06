The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $984.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAIN

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,465.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,465.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $593,527. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

