The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $355.18 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $362.96. The firm has a market cap of $353.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.