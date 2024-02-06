The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,915 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $129.21 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,153.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

