Theta Fuel Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.02 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $259.41 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00079367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00028155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,439,796,900 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

