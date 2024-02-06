TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Research Coverage Started at Northcoast Research

Stock analysts at Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TKO

TKO Group Stock Up 0.5 %

TKO stock opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, analysts expect that TKO Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,964,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $21,161,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.