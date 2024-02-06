Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. Topgolf Callaway Brands has set its FY23 guidance at $0.39-0.43 EPS.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Topgolf Callaway Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 3.3 %

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.86. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 812,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 812,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at $646,500.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,775 shares of company stock worth $228,773. 11.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MODG

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.