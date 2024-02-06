Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $250.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $230.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.40.

TSCO stock opened at $230.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

