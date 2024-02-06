Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Tractor Supply has increased its dividend by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $11.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.98. The stock had a trading volume of 391,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,402. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 701,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,097,000 after acquiring an additional 255,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

