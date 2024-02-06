TransAlta (TSE:TA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.24

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.24 and last traded at C$9.37, with a volume of 49069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.31.

TA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.76. TransAlta had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.3863071 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.21%.

In related news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. In other news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 44,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total value of C$485,133.63. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,463 shares of company stock worth $1,712,367. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

