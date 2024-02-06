TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.80.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,027,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1,134.00. 33,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,231. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,141.67. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,017.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $929.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

