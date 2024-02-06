Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRMB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

Get Trimble alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Trimble

Trimble Trading Down 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trimble has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,628 shares of company stock worth $616,775. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 798.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.