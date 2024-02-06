Truist Financial Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $6.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.73.

PTON opened at $4.02 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

