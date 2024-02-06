Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 11.85% of Twin Disc worth $22,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 825,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after buying an additional 109,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 373,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 42,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 359,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

TWIN stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $213.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.80. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

