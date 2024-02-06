Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
Several analysts recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Tyson Foods
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Stock Performance
TSN stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.49.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tyson Foods Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -103.70%.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tyson Foods
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.