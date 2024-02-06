Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several analysts recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tyson Foods

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -103.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.