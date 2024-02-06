Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at JMP Securities

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBER. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.09.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $69.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,237,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,245,621. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $143.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,600 shares of company stock worth $7,246,989 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,719,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,916,366,000 after buying an additional 200,322 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $580,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,408,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $922,305,000 after acquiring an additional 823,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

