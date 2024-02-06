Uber Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 141,805 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 20% compared to the average volume of 118,635 call options.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,014,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,444,447. The company has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,600 shares of company stock worth $7,246,989. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.