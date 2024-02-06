Uber Technologies (UBER) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE UBER opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a PE ratio of 141.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,989 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

