UBS Group Raises Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $200.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.00.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.4 %

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

LSTR opened at $192.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.39 and its 200 day moving average is $184.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

