United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.29.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $139.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

