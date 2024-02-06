Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,158 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.06% of Unity Software worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 7.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,582,000 after acquiring an additional 58,075 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 43.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Unity Software by 86.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Unity Software by 6.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 706,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,202,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 706,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,202,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $260,334.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 461,034 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,548.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,732 shares of company stock worth $13,989,706. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,312,091. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on U shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on U

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.