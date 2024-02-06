Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2024 guidance at $0.53-$0.58 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.50 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE UTI opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $504.99 million, a P/E ratio of 134.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

