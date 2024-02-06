Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.59.

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.01.

In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $77,811.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ur-Energy news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $77,811.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary C. Huber sold 55,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $92,383.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,923 shares in the company, valued at $512,812.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,822 shares of company stock valued at $469,873. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,253,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,468 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,347,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 415,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Segra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 2,520,882 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

