USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Tops $0.88 on Top Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $98.11 million and $300,275.39 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

