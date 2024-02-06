Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $773,000. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.3% in the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 512.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $140.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.91. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

